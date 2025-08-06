Water Crisis in Nashik: Residents Struggle Despite Dam’s High Water Stock

Despite Gangapur Dam holding 81.93 per cent of its water stock, many Nashikites continue to struggle for drinking water even during peak monsoon. Complaints are pouring in that several overhead water tanks across the city are not receiving water. In some areas, the supplied water is mixed with mud, forcing residents to contend with two major issues: lack of water and poor water quality.

Due to technical problems at water purification centres, some areas are receiving low-pressure water, while others are not getting any water at all. In many locations, water is failing to reach high-rise buildings.

Areas including Chun-chale Shivar, Bhavani Mata Chowk, Nashik Road, Ward Numbers 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 24 to 31, and parts of Cidco such as Uttam Nagar, Upendra Nagar, Torana Nagar, Khode Mala, Shubham Park, Kar-myogi Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar, Govind Nagar, and Ambad Gaon, as well as Pandavleni, Mauli Nagar, Swaraj Nagar, Navle Nagar in Indira Nagar, are facing severe water scarcity. Despite repeated complaints from residents, the Water Supply Department has failed to take effective action, forcing people to endure an artificial water shortage.

Untreated industrial effluents and sewage are being discharged directly into the rivers, making the city's river water foul-smelling and dirty. As a result, many areas are receiving muddy and contaminated water through municipal pipelines, sparking outrage among citizens.

Over 50 per cent of Water Meters are Non-Functional

Even as some parts of the city face a 'water everywhere but not a drop to drink' situation, a shocking revelation has emerged—more than 50 per cent of tap water meters were found to be non-functional. To address water leakage and wastage, the municipal corporation has decided to install SCADA meters.

The number of complaints about irregular and inadequate water supply is increasing across all six municipal divisions: Satpur, Cidco, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Nashik East, and Nashik West. As Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated, “To address this, the municipal corporation has decided to hold separate meetings with the valve men from each division to understand the issues in detail. The findings will then be shared with the water supply engineers.”