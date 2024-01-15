Why Rane’s remark of mini Pakistan did not draw criticism from leaders

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 13

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane insulted both Hindus and Muslims residing in the city by saying that Malegaon is called mini Pakistan. His objectionable statement cannot be supported by the Muslim community. Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique, the current MLA of Malegaon Central, should have asked for a clarification of this statement. Why was he silent, asked former NCP MLA Asif Shaikh.

He was talking at the public meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party in Malegaon. Hafiz Anees Azhar, Sabir Gauhar, Adv Hidayatullah, Rafiq Khan Murgawala, and others were present on this occasion. Former MLA Shaikh said, Malegaon is a secular city and both communities are living here peacefully. But efforts are being made to defame the city. The muslim leaders here should condemn Rane for his statement.

It is expected that development works be done using taxes collected from citizens. However, the then Commissioner Bhalchandra Gosavi embezzled crores of rupees with the connivance of the ruling party. As the MLAs do not have a hold on the administration, development works could not be done in the central area. After filing a complaint in this regard, the Commissioner finally had to leave Malegaon, Shaikh said.

