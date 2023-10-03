Youth attacked with stones over parking dispute

Nashik, Sep 30

In an incident on Friday, September 29 evening, four people abused a youth as well as injured him with sharp weapons and stones. Police informed that a case has been registered against those four in the Mhasrul police station.

In this case, Piyush Vilas Shingade (28, Kunal Apartment Dindori Road) has lodged a complaint against Sonu Khandizod, Jaya Rakh, and two other suspects. Shingade has a Chai Cafe shop on Dindori Road and on Friday evening, the suspects had parked their two-wheeler in front of Shingade's shop. After an argument, the four suspects abused Shingade and injured him with sharp weapons and stones.