Youth attacked with stones over parking dispute
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2023 01:50 AM 2023-10-03T01:50:46+5:30 2023-10-03T01:50:46+5:30
Nashik, Sep 30
In an incident on Friday, September 29 evening, four people abused a youth as well as injured him with sharp weapons and stones. Police informed that a case has been registered against those four in the Mhasrul police station.
In this case, Piyush Vilas Shingade (28, Kunal Apartment Dindori Road) has lodged a complaint against Sonu Khandizod, Jaya Rakh, and two other suspects. Shingade has a Chai Cafe shop on Dindori Road and on Friday evening, the suspects had parked their two-wheeler in front of Shingade's shop. After an argument, the four suspects abused Shingade and injured him with sharp weapons and stones.