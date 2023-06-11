1 dead, 3 injured in explosion in pharmaceutical plant in Maharashtra's Ambernath

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : A worker died while three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical factory in Ambernath town in Thane on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Jimat.

The fire erupted after a blast in a chemical section of Blue Jet Healthcare company and spread to other parts of the unit, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The incident took place at the nitration plant of Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC unit two near the AMP gate on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old Blue Jet Healthcare company manufactures integrated contrast media intermediates for X-ray and MRI procedures, the website of the firm states.

The company has manufacturing units in Shahad, Mahad and two units in Ambernath industrial area.

Further details are awaited.

