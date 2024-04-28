1 killed, 3 injured in gunfight among village volunteers of rival groups in Manipur

Imphal, April 28 At least one person was killed, and three others were injured in a gun battle between 'village volunteers' of the two rival communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday, officials said.

The victim was identified as Lammang Kipgen (44), a Kuki village volunteer.

According to police, heavy exchange of fire between village volunteers, or local armed civilians, of the two rival communities had been reported in Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on Sunday.

Many armed cadres of village volunteer groups had attacked Koutruk village in Imphal West district on Sunday morning from the hilltops of adjoining Kangpokpi district, prompting the rival community positioned in the fringe villages in Imphal West district to retaliate.

The heavy exchange of fire subsequently spread to adjacent villages of Kadangband and Senjam Chirang, a police official in Imphal said.

Due to the gunbattle, villagers including women, children and elderly persons fled to safer places. Besides the sophisticated weapons, country-made mortar shells known as 'Pumpi' were also used in the firing and caused panic among residents, the police official said.

Some of the shells reportedly pierced the walls of the homes of the villagers.

A huge contingent of combined Central and state security forces have rushed to the area to bring the situation under control. Further details of the incidents are awaited.

Sunday’s gunfight occurred within 24 hours after two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed while two others were injured after armed groups attacked a camp of security forces in Bishnupur district early on Saturday.

