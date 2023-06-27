1 terrorist neutralised in J-K's Kulgam; search op underway: Police

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 : One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday morning.

According to Kashmir Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

The identification and affiliation of the neutralised terrorist are being ascertained.

A search operation is going on. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor