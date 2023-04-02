10 companies of Central Armed Police Forces sent to Bihar after Ram Navami clashes

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 2 : A total of 10 compes of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal have been sent to Bihar following the recent clash in the state that erupted in several parts of the state after Ram Navami processions.

"A total of 10 compes (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF, SSB and ITBP, have been sent to Bihar after clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district," an official said on Sunday.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to visit Sasaram today, spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar this morning to take stock of the current situation in the state.

Notably, Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

At least six people were injured after a bomb blast in Sasaram's Rohtas in Bihar during the handling of illegal explosives on Saturday. The blast was reported on Saturday evening in Sherganj's locality. Bihar Police arrested two people in connection with the blast.

According to the Bihar Police, information was received about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas after which the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to investigate the matter.

"The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident," the police said.

Tension prevailed in Sasaram even a day after communal clashes, while the Biharsharif administration on Saturday claimed the situation was under control and no fresh clashes were reported.

