10 mobile phones recovered from two juice cartons flung into Rohini Jail

New Delhi, March 21 Delhi prison authorities have recovered 10 mobile phones and other contraband concealed in two juice cartons thrown from outside into Rohini Jail no 10, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a senior prison official, on Monday evening, the staff of the Rohini Central Jail no. 10 noticed that someone had thrown something inside the prison.

"The suspicious objects were tightly packed in two Real Juice packets. When the packets were opened, ten mobile phones, four data cables and loose tobacco (approximately 75 grams) were recovered," said the official.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the packets were thrown over the jail wall from outside.

