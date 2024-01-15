10 Patna-bound flights cancelled due to low visibility

Patna Jan 15 At least 10 flights operating to and from Patna to other places have been cancelled on Monday due to poor visibility on the airport's runway, an official said.

The approach visibility on the runway in Patna during morning and evening hours is less than 300 metres due to which landing and take-off is difficult, an official said, which has led to an inconvenience for the flight operators there.

The aircrafts bound to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Deoghar have been cancelled so far, which were scheduled for early morning and late evening.

According to an official of Patna airport, the flights scheduled post Monday afternoon till 5 p.m. are also delayed by at least two hours. These flights are bound to arrive and depart to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ranchi, Pune and Hyderabad.

Due to cancelled and delayed flights, passengers who do not reside in Patna are facing serious troubles.

