10 years completed, 20 years more left: PM Modi takes a dig at India Block in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, reiterated his government’s determination and resolve to take the country to new heights in the third term, while also taking a dig at the Congress-led Opposition.Describing the NDA’s victory for the third consecutive term as unprecedented, the Prime Minister said that the 2024 results left some bewildering and puzzled while others made deliberate attempts to run a slanderous campaign. “However, in last few days, some aggrieved factions have started to realize the repeat of history after 60 years,” PM Modi said.

Scaling up his attack on the Congress-led INDIA bloc, he also took a jibe at the latter’s slogans of ‘one-third sarkar’ and said that people have rightly given the mandate.“10 years in power have been completed, 20 years are left,” PM Modi said, in a pointed taunt at a Congress MP’s reference.PM Modi also lauded the countrymen for giving a massive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and said that people have prioritised welfare and defeated the divisive agenda of the Congress party.

“People of the country have chosen progress over propaganda, reposed faith in the party that works for them and rejected the one that thrives on fake agenda,” PM Modi stated amid strong uproar by the Opposition benches.He said that in the long journey of Parliament democracy, the NDA government has got a chance to serve the people for the third term and the ruling dispensation will harness all its strength and potential to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

