100 factory workers injured in boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari

Chandigarh, March 16 At least 100 workers at a factory in the Dharuhera industrial area in Haryana's Rewari district reportedly sustained burn injuries on Saturday following a boiler blast in the factory, the police said.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

The blast reportedly occurred at the Life-Long factory at around 7 p.m., after which several fire-tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to the local hospitals.

Further details are awaited.

