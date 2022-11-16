102 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 16 The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted a 22-wheeler truck at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway in Rajasthan and seized 95 packets of opium weighing 102.910 kg.

An official said that this was one of the biggest seizures of opium made by CBN in the recent past.

"After receiving specific intelligence that an Ashok Leyland Truck (22-Trawler) having Registration No. of Rajasthan would be carrying huge quantity of illicit opium from North East to Rajasthan, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch were formed to nab the accused. Surveillance on the suspected route was mounted and team of officers of CBN successfully identified the truck at Rajadhok Toll Plaza," said the official.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to CBN office.

The accused were overpowered and taken for the interrogation. During questioning, they revealed that opium was concealed in specially built cavities inside the trawler.

"During the process, the drug traffickers tried to escape by ramming the truck into the government vehicle escorting it. The government vehicle and the truck got damaged but due to the bravery and presence of mind displayed by the driver of government vehicle and officers of CBN, the plan of the drug traffickers was foiled," the official said.

After reaching CBN office, the Ashok Leyland Truck (Trawler) was thoroughly searched and total 95 packets of opium weighing 102.910 kg was recovered from specially built cavities inside the trawler.

The vehicle along with the contraband drug has been seized and three persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is on.

