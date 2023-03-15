108 feet tall statue of Basavanna to be installed on bank of Ghataprabha: Karnataka CM Bommai

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 15 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that a 108 feet tall statue of Basavanna on the bank of Ghataprabha in Belagavi will be installed soon.

"Necessary instructions will be given to install the 108 feet tall statue of Basavanna on the bank of Ghataprabha with a view to making it an international tourism spot," CM Bommai said.

Speaking after performing puja for the construction of the Basavanna statue at Tinasukatte in Basaveshwara Circle and other development works here, Bommai said, "It is a moment of bliss that the statue of Basavanna has been established in Belagavi. The preachings of the 12th-century social reformer have become part of our lives."

Besides CM, KLE institutions' working president Prabhakar Kore, MLAs Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Abhay Patil, and others were present during the occasion.

Earlier in May, last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru.

Remembering his contributions, Shah said, "Basavanna had set an example hundreds of years ago of universal and all-encompassing democracy in Kannada society through Anubhav Mandapam. Basavanna gave beautiful and simple solutions through his sayings, to the problems of every section of the society."

He said that the youth must read Basavaanna's sayings along with their education because by reading Basavaanna's sayings there will never be any problems in life. The solution to all problems is visible in the words of Basavanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor