11 Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for illegal entry into India

Agartala, July 1 Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, were arrested from the Agartala railway station for illegally entering India without valid documents, the police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested the Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 20 and 40 years, from the railway station on Sunday night.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals were planning to go to Delhi and other Indian cities from Tripura in search of jobs.

With the latest arrests, 22 Bangladeshi nationals have been held from the Agartala railway station in the last three days, while over 81 citizens from the neighbouring country have been arrested in Tripura in the last two months.

All the Bangladeshi nationals had entered Tripura through a clandestine route, intending to go to other states of the country in search of jobs.

