11 die in separate cases of lightning in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, July 11 At least 11 people died and one sustained serious injuries due to lightning strikes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Wednesday, the police said.

The joint teams of police and district administration in Pratapgarh are reviewing the situation and said that compensation to the kin of the deceased will be provided under Krishak Durghatana Sahayata scheme.

The deaths were reported in Sangramgarh, Jethwara, Antoo, Manikpur, and Kandhai police circles of Pratapgarh district.

Police said three persons, including Kranti Vishwakarma, 20, Guddu Saroj, 40, and Pankaj Tripathi, 45, the residents of Atauliya, Agose and Nawabganj, died in separate cases of lightning under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station on Wednesday evening.

Another person, identified as Shiv Patel, 24, and a resident of Mannar was admitted to a hospital in Raebareli for treatment after he came in contact with lightning.

Under the Kandhai police circle, two persons identified as Arjun, 45, and his wife Suman, 40, the residents of Purshottampur, died due to lightning when they were working in the field in Purshottampur village on Wednesday evening.

A woman identified as Ram Pyarai was admitted at a hospital after she too came in contact with lightning at Amhara village. However, she died during treatment.

In Sangramgarh police circle, two persons, including Arti Mishra, 40, and her daughter Ananya Mishra, 15, the residents of Bharatpur, died due to lightning at Bharatpur village on Wednesday evening.

Similarly, a 65-year-old woman identified as Suryakali, a resident of Naya Purwa, also died due to lightning when she was working at her field.

Under Jethwara police station, a 48-year-old woman identified as Aradhana Saroj, died after she came in contact with lightning on Wednesday evening.

In Antoo police station, a 45-year-old man identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Pandohi, also died after he came in contact with lightning while he was grazing goats at Neem Dabha village in Hamidpur.

