11 injured in road accident in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, May 25 Eleven people were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K's Kathua district.

Officials said that a bus carrying passengers rammed into a truck in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district.

"Eleven passengers of the bus were injured in this accident.

"They have been shifted to the government medical college hospital in Kathua town for treatment.

"Police has taken cognisance of the incident," an official said.

