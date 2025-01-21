11 Month Old Baby Dies After Falling Ill on Kerala Bound Flight

An 11-month-old infant, Fesin Ahammed, tragically passed away at a hospital after feeling unwell aboard a flight en route to Kerala from Qatar. Son of a couple hailing from the northern district of Malappuram, the baby was travelling to Kerala with his mother.

A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.