11 Month Old Baby Dies After Falling Ill on Kerala Bound Flight
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2025 11:42 AM2025-01-21T11:42:20+5:302025-01-21T11:43:24+5:30
An 11-month-old infant, Fesin Ahammed, tragically passed away at a hospital after feeling unwell aboard a flight en route ...
An 11-month-old infant, Fesin Ahammed, tragically passed away at a hospital after feeling unwell aboard a flight en route to Kerala from Qatar. Son of a couple hailing from the northern district of Malappuram, the baby was travelling to Kerala with his mother.
A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.Open in app