11 of a family injured as fire engulfs house in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 10 Eleven members of a family sustained serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a house in the Para area of Lucknow, late on Sunday night, fire authorities said.

The condition of two of the family members is said to be critical.

Lucknow Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar said that the control room was informed about a fire breaking out in a house located in the Devpur locality of Para.

Locals reported a huge amount of smoke and flames engulfing the house.

"Immediately, two fire tenders from the Alambagh fire station, led by the station in-charge, were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed that the fire engulfed the basement and ground floor of the house. Immediate action was taken as two hose pipes were deployed to encircle and extinguish the blaze," Kumar added.

Firemen successfully rescued 11 members of the house, along with several dogs and birds trapped inside.

Additional fire tenders were called from Alambagh before the fire could be extinguished.

The injured family members were immediately taken to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital, from where two were referred to the Civil Hospital.

Fire officials said that prima facie, it appeared that the compressor of the air conditioner had burst into flames, which then spread to two large tanks holding about 100 litres of kerosene oil, engulfing the entire house in fire.

