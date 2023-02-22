11 proxy students, 2 school managers booked for taking exams in UP's Ballia

As many as 11 proxy students and two school managers were booked on Tuesday for taking exams in UP Board's High School Examination in Ballia, said police.

The students have been arrested where as two school members are absconding.

"The accused have been booked under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B and Examination Act. The students are arrested whereas the school managers are absconding," police added.

According to the police, 11 students appeared instead of others in the first shift examination of High School in Janta Inter College Nagra.

"All 11 children are arrested and further legal action is being taken", police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

