11 year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, April 24 An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 58-year-old man in Delhi's Ghazipur area, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received last Friday at the Ghazipur police station informing about sexual assault on a minor girl, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"The victim, who is a Class 6 student at a government school, said that in the morning, she had gone to her aunt's home which is near to her house. While she was coming back, the perpetrator dragged her into his home near GD Colony, stripped her naked, and made inappropriate physical advances towards her," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered based on the statement of the victim. The accused, who has been identified as Md Taqi Ahmed, has also been apprehended from a paper market based on a secret tip-off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor