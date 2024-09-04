115 reservoirs in Gujarat reach 100 pc capacity; Sardar Sarovar 86 pc full

Gandhinagar, Sep 4 Due to widespread rainfall across Gujarat, 115 out of the 206 reservoirs in the state have reached 100 per cent capacity.

Additionally, 45 reservoirs have water storage levels between 70 per cent and 100 per cent, prompting issuance of high alert by the administration.

Another 17 reservoirs have been filled between 50 per cent and 70 per cent, for which alerts have been issued.

According to official data, 20 reservoirs have water levels between 25 per cent and 50 per cent, while nine reservoirs hold less than 25 per cent of their storage capacity.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, currently holds 2,88,248 million cubic feet (MCF) of water, which is more than 86 per cent of its total capacity.

In total, the state's 206 reservoirs have collectively reached more than 81 per cent of their storage capacity, according to a report released by the Water Resources Department.

As of Wednesday, the highest inflow was recorded at Sardar Sarovar at 2.35 lakh cusecs of water and an outflow of 2.45 lakh cusecs.

The Wanakbori reservoir saw an inflow and outflow of 1.66 lakh cusecs, the Ukai reservoir had both inflow and outflow at 1.47 lakh cusecs, Kadana reservoir had an inflow of 71,000 cusecs and an outflow of 96,000 cusecs, while the Panam reservoir reported an inflow of 23,000 cusecs and an outflow of 22,000 cusecs.

Additionally, the water storage levels in different regions of Gujarat are as follows: 92 per cent in 17 reservoirs in Central Gujarat; 87 per cent in 20 reservoirs in Kutch; 85 per cent in 141 reservoirs in Saurashtra; 78 per cent in 13 reservoirs in South Gujarat; and over 52 per cent in 15 reservoirs in North Gujarat.

During the same period last year, these reservoirs had recorded over 76 per cent storage, according to the Water Resources Department.

