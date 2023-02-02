12 injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Feb 2 Twelve people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Doda district on Thursday.

Police sources said that the incident occurred when an overloaded Sumo taxi turned turtle in the Bhall Mohr area.

"All 12 occupants, including the driver were injured. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment," said sources.

Several such accidents have been recorded in the district due its bad hilly roads and overspeeding by drivers.

