12 kg gold, 3 kg silver seized from IAS officer's house

Chandigarh, June 25 Four days after the arrest of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recovered over 12 kg gold, 3 kg silver, four Apple iPhones, one Samsung phone and two Samsung smart watches from storeroom of his house at Sector 11 in Chandigarh.

The 12 kg gold includes nine gold bricks (each 1 kg), 49 gold biscuits and 12 fold coins, while 3 kg silver includes three silver bricks (each 1 kg) and 18 silver coins (each 10 gram).

Popli was arrested on June 20 for allegedly demanding a one per cent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar.

An official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said based on the statement of Popli, the team of the Vigilance Bureau conducted a raid at his residence and recovered the gold, silver and mobile phones concealed in his house.

