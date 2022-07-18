12 people dead, 15 rescued after Maha roadways bus falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu

A major accident has taken place at Khalghat in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. 12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district.

The ST bus plunged into a 25-feet-deep riverbed filled with flood water after losing control from the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge. After this, relief work was started immediately. The injured have been taken to Dhamnod Government Hospital for treatment by ambulance. It is estimated that 30 to 35 passengers have drowned. Bhagwan Jaganor, Divisional Controller of Jalgaon Division of ST Corporation, confirmed the incident.

Police and divers are searching for the passengers at the scene. A team of NDRF has also reached the spot. It is said that there were a total of 40 passengers in this bus. Of these, the statistics of how many are from Maharashtra could not be obtained.