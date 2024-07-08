12 persons die due to lightning strikes in Bihar

Patna, July 8 At least 12 persons lost their lives due to lightning strikes across seven districts in Bihar on Monday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and has also directed district officials to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh to each of the affected families.

He assured the affected families of his support during this difficult time and urged the public to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions.

On July 1, two people died in Aurangabad due to lightning strikes, one in Buxar, one in Bhojpur, one in Rohtas, one in Bhagalpur and another in Darbhanga.

On July 3, one person died in Bhagalpur due to lightning strikes, one in East Champaran, one in Darbhanga and one in Nawada.

On July 6, three people died in Jahanabad due to lightning strikes, two in Madhepura, one in East Champaran, one in Rohtas, one in Saran and one in Supaul.

On July 7, five persons died in Kaimur due to lightning strikes, three in Nawada, two in Rohtas, and one each in Aurangabad, Jamui and Saharsa districts.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor