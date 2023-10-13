12-year-old minor boy booked for sodomy

Dehradun, Oct 13 An FIR has been registered here against a 12-year-old minor boy for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old Class 3 student, the police said on Friday.

The incident is said to have taken place in June this year.

The accused minor boy allegedly showed pornographic clips to the 7-year-old boy, and sodomised him.

The boy eventually told his parents about the incident, following which they confronted the accused's kin. Both families reside in the same locality, and are neighbours.

A "compromise" was reached between both families, with the parents of the 7-year-old boy demanding the accused minor be sent off somewhere else. Later, the accused boy was sent to a relative's place.

However, the 12-year-old accused came back a few days ago, following which the father of the Class 3 student registered an FIR against him on Wednesday.

