12 years after Nirbhaya shook nation, women in Delhi remain concerned

New Delhi, Dec 16 In December 2012, the brutal gang-rape of a young woman, later named Nirbhaya by the media, sent shockwaves through India and sparked widespread protests, calling for justice and systemic reform. A decade later, the haunting question persists: Has anything truly changed for the safety of women in the nation and in Delhi?

IANS on Monday visited Munirka, a locality in Delhi, to talk to several women about their concerns over safety. The responses were unsettlingly familiar.

Nitu reflected on the lack of progress, saying, “I don’t think things have improved for women. Even after 12 years of Nirbhaya, we still face the same fears. I don’t feel safe in the evening anymore. The government needs to take the right steps to address this.”

Arpita, another local, voiced similar frustration, “Even after 12 years, nothing has changed. Women are still unsafe on the roads and at bus stands. We live in constant fear. Parents worry when their daughters are out, and it’s not just us — it’s everywhere in the country. Women in schools, hospitals, even nurses feel unsafe. It’s become an everyday issue, and the government must take stricter measures.”

Kalindi, another women shared her own struggles with traveling alone, especially at night.

“After the Nirbhaya case, nothing has changed for women. I fear traveling alone, particularly in buses. We can’t help but worry that we might be the next victim. The government should ensure security not just in buses, but on all roads.”

The horrifying gang-rape and subsequent death of Nirbhaya in a moving bus in December 2012 shocked the nation. The brutal assault, which left the young woman fighting for her life until her death on December 29, spurred nationwide protests and led to significant legal amendments aimed at protecting women.

However, the grim reality is that after more than a decade, Delhi remains a dangerous place for women. As of August 31, 2023, the city recorded 2,751 crimes against women, including 1,393 rapes, 1,354 sexual assaults, and three cases of rape followed by murder. These numbers paint a stark picture of a city still struggling with the safety of its female residents. Since 2022, Delhi has averaged five rapes per day, and a shocking 11 crimes against women occur daily on average.

Despite various government initiatives such as the establishment of the Women Safety Division in May 2018, the creation of the Nirbhaya Fund, and the launch of systems like the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and the Emergency Response Support System, these measures have not been enough to stop the daily violence against women.

One recent tragedy in the country brought back memories of the Nirbhaya case: The brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata during her shift at a medical college. This horrific incident reignited public outrage and underscored the ongoing danger women face in every corner of the country.

In response to the public outcry, several states have established fast-track courts for sexual crime cases, one-stop centres for survivors, and specialised legal aid and rehabilitation services.

In Delhi, special fast-track courts have been set up to expedite the trial of rape cases, and the city has introduced the Zero FIR system, allowing victims to file an FIR at any police station regardless of jurisdiction.

The Delhi Commission for Women continues to push for better implementation of laws designed to protect women.

On Monday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi launched a new initiative called Mahila Adalat, highlighting the persistent issue of violence against women in the national Capital. The campaign aims to hold the Union government accountable and amplify the voices of women still fighting for justice and safety.

As Delhi marks a decade of Nirbhaya’s legacy, the question remains: Have lessons been learnt, or has the fight for women’s safety just begun?

