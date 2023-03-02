120 tigers and 209 leopards died in Madhya Pradesh in 5 years

Bhopal, March 2 The details of the deaths of leopards and tigers presented in the Assembly on Thursday revealed that 120 tigers and 209 leopards died in five years between 2014-2018 in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari had asked questions about the deaths of tigers and leopards.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that Tiger Reserve, National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary have been established for the protection of other wild animals.

For their safety, patrolling is done by the employees posted in the forest area on foot, elephants and vehicles, while suspicious persons are monitored.

Apart from this, joint inspection of power lines, checking in haats, monitoring of water sources, etc. are done from time to time.

In the past, tigers and leopards have died due to being hunted, fights among themselves, electrocution or disease, said Shah.

