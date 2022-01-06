125 passengers of Air India's Italy-Amritsar flight test positive on arrival

A charter flight flew from Italy to Amritsar with 179 passengers. Of them, 160 were tested on arrival and 125 were found positive. The remaining 19 passengers were children and infants and exempt from testing. It was not an Air India flight. India on Thursday reported a single-day spike of 90,928 fresh Covid-19 cases and 325 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.43%.

The active caseload in the country reached 2,85,401, while 19,206 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in the country reached 2,630, with Maharashtra (797) topping the count, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236) and Kerala (234). On Wednesday, the Centre confirmed the first Omicron-related death in the country — a 74-year-old man with comorbidities, who succumbed to the virus last week in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. India is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, which is believed to be driven by the Omicron variant