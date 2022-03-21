125-yr-old yoga legend Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri award

Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga guru from Kashi, on Monday received his Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to the field of Yoga. Swami Sivananda, known as Yog Sevak, received Padma Shri today and bowed down in front of the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

125-year-old yoga practitioner, Swami Sivananda conferred with Padma Shri. pic.twitter.com/baPZKKW0rM — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 21, 2022

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees were senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of public affairs and trade and industry, respectively. Paralympic silver medalist Devendra Jhajharia was also conferred with Padma Bhushan.Late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam's son received the Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous), in the field of literature and education. The other recipient of the Padma Vibhushan is General Bipin Rawat (posthumous), the first Chief of Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash late last year. Rawat's daughters Kritika and Tarini received the award on his behalf.

