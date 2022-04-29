126 judicial vacancies filled in various High Courts in less than a year, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, while addressing a conference of the Chief Justices on Friday, said that 126 judicial vacancies were filled in various High Courts in less than a year, expressed expectations of 50 more appointments.

Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

CJI Ramana requested the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest.

He also expresses happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.

"In the past one year, we have got nine new judges to the Supreme Court and 10 new Chief Justice for High Courts. I thank my brothers in the Collegium for their cooperation.I am looking forward to a fruitful and productive discussion today on all the agenda items," CJI Ramana said, who was chairing the 39 Conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.

In his welcome address to the conference, CJI Ramana said that today, in addition to taking stock of the progress made in the implementation of the resolutions adopted six years ago, they will also be taking up discussion on the 6 agenda items including strengthening of IT infrastructure and connectivity at all court complexes pan India on priority basis, Human Resources / Personnel Policy - Needs of district courts, Infrastructure and capacity building.

Institutionalizing the mechanism for augmenting and creating state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure, institutional and legal reforms, the appointment of High Court Judges, Emoluments of High Court Judges, and augmenting post retiral benefits of High Court Judges were among other agenda items that would be discussed in the conference.

CJI Ramana also pointed out the COVID pandemic and said, "On the judicial side, the Courts across the country have offered huge respite to the people who were struggling to survive the pandemic. I congratulate all of you for contributing to the humanitarian efforts in your own way."

( With inputs from ANI )

