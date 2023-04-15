13 dead in Raigad bus accident; Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM, dy CM

New Delhi [India], April 15 : At least 13 people were declared dead and 29 persons sustained injuries after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district early Saturday morning, police said.

Raigad Superintendant of Police Somnath Gharge said that rescue operations have been completed in the incident which took place around 4 am on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Union Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the road mishap and stated that he has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "The loss of lives in the road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. I talked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, chief minister Shinde visited the private hospital in Panvel's Kalamboli and met with the victims of the bus accident. He also visited Raigad's Khopoli area where the private bus carrying 30-35 passengers, which was on its way to Mumbai from Pune fell into the gorge.

Speaking to mediapersons on the mishap, Fadnavis said "It is an unfortunate incident. There were 41 passengers on that bus, 12 passengers died on the spot, rest of the passengers were taken out. Those injured are under treatment. Those who lost their lives will get financial help from the government. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Earlier Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) informed, "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."

Maharshtra Police later updated the information to say that 13 people were declared dead in the mishap.

Visuals from the site showed the bus falling into a ditch. Windows and the roof of the vehicle were seen completely damaged in the accident.

Rescue personnel were seen using ropes to take the survivors out from the ditch to safety.

Passengers of the bus belonged to an orgzation from the Goregaon area that had gone to Pune for an event and was on a return trip.

