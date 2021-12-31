134 youngsters joined terror groups in J-K this year: DGP Dilbag Singh

As many as 134 youngsters joined terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir this year, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday.

Briefing mediapersons, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "134 youngsters joined terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir this year. 72 of them have been neutralized and 22 are arrested. 30,000 cases of crime registered this year. We have completed a target of 100 successful operations and 44 top terrorists have been neutralized this year."

He said 20 personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 23 of other security forces martyred this year in the union territory.

"We are on the lookout and working to get more evidence on people who in a way very cleverly try to support militancy. They are into soft separatism. We have taken actions against some of them and we would be looking for more evidence against them...No one is above law," Singh said.

Singh said that around 2,500 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel tested positive for COVID this year and 12 died due to the infection.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP said the Thursday night's operation in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed was led by the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Asked about some politicians questioning SIT report in the Hyderpora encounter, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "We feel hurt. It is irresponsible on the part of certain people who know nothing about the ground situation. We have an investigation team, they can go to them with their evidence.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor