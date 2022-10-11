14 minors held for flashing swords on remix of Akbaruddin Owaisi's anti-Hindu speech in K'taka

Bengaluru, Oct 11 The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested 19 youths, including 14 minors in connection with the flashing of swords and other dangerous weapons in full public view and dancing to a remix of Akbaruddin Owaisi's anti-Hindu speeches.

The police investigations have shown that the group gave a slip to the police on the day of Eid Milad festival and took to dancing with weapons after the procession on Tank Garden Road. The youth uploaded the video on social media, including their Instagram accounts by giving the title "apna (our) area". Police found more videos of the incident.

According to police, the incident took place on October 9, after the procession of Edi Milad. The group of youth and minors played a remix song made out of the provocative speeches of the AIMIM leader and Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

"All Hindus living in Hindustan account for 100 crore population in the country. Our population is just 28 crore. You are much more than what we are. Let us see who is powerful. Let the police be taken off for 10 minutes, let us see what happens," the lines of the speech were played loudly with music, police explained.

The Siddapur police in Bengaluru city, which have lodged the FIR , said that action will be initiated against the minors as per the provisions of law.

The group started flashing dangerous weapons and dancing at Siddapur in Ward number 144. The photos and videos of the incident had gone viral on social media.

The police swung into action after instructions from the senior officers. The operation was carried out till 3 a.m. on Tuesday to arrest the youth and the boys. The parents of the arrested gathered in front of the Siddapura police station and demanded that their children be released. However, the police sent them away. Further investigation was on.

