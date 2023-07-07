14 street dogs confined in a flat in south Delhi rescued

New Delhi, July 7 Delhi Police have rescued 14 street dogs from a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area after getting a warrant from a local court.

The dogs were confined in the house without electricity, proper nutrition or care and were in a miserable condition, an official said on Friday.

According to police, a woman, who is a resident of Greater Kailash-I, had been keeping 15-16 street dogs inside her flat without proper nutrition, care and protection for the last 2-3 years.

"Their waste, pees and faeces were littering outside her flat and entire staircase. The common hygiene of the surrounding area of the flat was very pathetic. Foul smell was present all over the surrounding area of her flat. Accordingly, on the complaint of one V.K. Sinha, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at GK-I police station and investigation was carried out," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

During the investigation, the site was visited and the alleged woman was repeatedly requested to hand over the dogs to SPCA/MCD teams for their treatment but she remained adamant and was not cooperating.

"It was also observed that the health and living situation of the woman was not proper as she was living with 14 -15 street dogs in a flat without electricity. The dogs were not fed properly and they had been confined inside the flat in a very miserable condition," said the DCP.

Accordingly, a search warrant was issued from the court and again the woman was requested to handover the dogs to the SPCA team for their treatment, but she didn't comply with the lawful directions.

"In order to save the lives of the confined street dogs, on Thursday a joint meeting of Delhi Police, MCD and SPCA was held and the teams reached the spot where experts of MCD and SPCA inspected the site and gave their report in which it was clearly mentioned that rescue of the dogs was very essential to save their lives, and later the rescue operation was conducted in presence of the alleged woman," said the DCP.

"The dogs were rescued and kept in the animal vans in the presence of Veterinary Doctors with due care and were shifted to veterinary hospital, Delhi for their further treatment.

"The alleged woman was counselled by the IHBAS team in the presence of her counsel,” the official added.

