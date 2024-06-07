15 Children Rescued from Employment in Eateries and Furniture Shops in Noida

In a major development, at least 15 children engaged in child labour-related work at local eateries, furniture shops, and hotels were rescued by Noida Police under the child labour eradication drive on Thursday.

The campaign, which was led through joint efforts by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the police department and NGOs Sahyog (Care for You) and Young India, rescued fifteen minors involved in child labour-related work from Sector 49, Baraula, Sector 76 area of Noida.

Speaking about the operation, the police said, "During the campaign, a total of 15 children who were engaged in child labour in hotels, dhabas, furniture shops, and other places in Sector 49, Baraula, and the and the Sector 76 area of Noida were rescued."



"The families of all the rescued children were told that they should not spoil the lives of their children by making them do such work and were encouraged to get them educated," they added.

Further, the police and associated organizations also expressed their commitment to providing free education to the rescued children to help them become responsible citizens contributing to the nation's growth.

Meanwhile, Thursday's raid comes days after the Noida Police rescued 14 children also involved in child labour-related work on June 1. Elaborating on details of the operation held, officials said the AHTU team, in collaboration with the NGO Care For You and NGO Rising Together India, the DPO office, and Child Line Noida raided the areas of Sector-82, Sector-110, and Gejha Sector-93 in Noida and rescued 14 children.