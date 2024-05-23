15 dead in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 23 At least 15 people have died in Tamil Nadu between May 16 and May 22 in rain-related incidents, an official said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu State Revenue and Disaster Management department said that three persons died in Krishnagiri, Salem and Cuddalore districts in the last 24 hours due to thunder, lightning and wall collapse.

Also, 13 cattle deaths were reported while 40 houses and huts were damaged in various parts of the state.

The statement mentioned that 4,385 hectares of crops have submerged in rain water.

Tamil Nadu received an average of 1.58 cm of rain in the last 24 hours with Nilgiris recording the maximum rainfall of 6.15 cm.

The weather department has issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea.

District collectors have been instructed to take all precautionary measures.

An official said that 10 SDRF teams of 296 members have been stationed in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris districts.

Tourists have been advised to take precautions and to avoid travelling till May 24 in the state.

The official also said that State and District Emergency Response Centres were functioning round the clock and additional officials have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor