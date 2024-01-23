15 kgs Gold, 18 Thousand Diamonds and Ornaments: How Ramlalla Idol was Beautified in 15 Days

Ayodhya: Ramlalla, the child incarnation of Lord Rama, was enthroned in the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large number of people from all over India.



According to the description of Lord Shri Ram in mythology the idol of Ram Lalla was decorated with clothes and ornaments. According to the chapters and descriptions of Adhyatma Ramayana, Shrimad Valmiki Ramayana, Shri Ramcharitmanas, and Alvandar Stotras, the form of Ram Lalla was created so that the sastra-like adornment would appear. 15 kg of gold, 18,000 diamonds and leaves have been used to make ornaments of Lord Ram in the temple. A total of 14 ornaments have been made, including a mound, crown, four necklaces, waistbands, two pairs of ponies, a victory garland, a ring. Interestingly, the ornaments were made in just 12 days.

Lucknow's Harsaimal Shyamlal Jewellers was entrusted with the responsibility of making these ornaments. Interestingly, the Ram Temple Trust had approached the goldsmith only 15 days ago. The symbol of The Sun God has been carved in the crown of Lord Shri Ram, given his Suryavanshi lineage. A letter symbolizing royal power is placed in the center of the crown. Lord Ram's crown is made like the turban of a 5-year-old boy instead of a king. The crown also includes a fish with a special symbol of Uttar Pradesh. The national bird, the peacock, also appears.

The crown of Lord Ram Lalla is made of 1 kg 700 grams of gold. It has 75-carat diamonds, 175-carat Zambian emeralds, about 262-carat rubs, and rubies have also been installed. The heroes in the crown date back hundreds of years and are considered symbols of purity and truth. The back of the crown is 22-carat gold, weighing 500 grams. The tilak on Lord Shri Ram's forehead weighs 16 grams. It has 3-carat diamonds in the center and 10-carat diamonds on both sides. The manikya used in the center of the diamond is the Burmese Rub Burmee Manikya.