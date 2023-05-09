15 killed, 25 injured after bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh

Published: May 9, 2023 10:44 AM

At least 15 people have been killed and 25 left injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharam Veer Singh said. Rescue operation is currently underway, he added.

Madhya Pradesh government announces immediate financial assistance of ₹4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, ₹50,000 each to the seriously injured and ₹25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident. The bus was travelling to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath.

Tags : Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident road accident