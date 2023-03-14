15 rupees difference on diesel-petrol in BJP and opposition states: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister of petroleum and housing urban Hardeep Singh Puri in Lokmat National Conclave said that PM Modi does Lokmantra in confidence. Speaking on this , Puri has further said that in June 1975 the country was locked down, people were not speaking, Congress and Indira Gandhi had shut down the press and the courts.

He further said that there is difference of Rs 15 on diesel and petrol in BJP, Congress and opposition states. Congress and opposition governments are not reducing VAT. The opposition is busy in distributing ravdi. In Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is hall-bent on destroying the economies by distributing freebies.

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said in the Lokmat National Conclave that the tricolor is being hoisted in Kashmir, this is New India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went abroad and spoke against the country. Gandhi said that the minority id being suppressed in the country.

Thakur said what happened in the country in 1984. Congress leaders were creating riots across the country. Several thousands Sikhs were killed. Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi supported. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that everyone is safe in the country. Talk about the country in the country, do not discuss the country abroad.