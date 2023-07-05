15 students injured after school bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 : At least 15 students were injured after their school bus overturned on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The incident took place in Pamidimarru village of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, locals rescued the students out of the overturned bus. The locals alleged that schools are using outdated buses and the driver's negligence led to the accident.

Also, the parents expressed their anger against the negligence of the school management and further alleged that the buses boarded students beyond the limit. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The District Education Officer (DEO) Samuel visited the injured students who were undergoing treatment. And enquired about their health conditions to the doctors.

The DEO said that the allegations will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken if necessary.

Talking to ANI, DEO Samuel said, "We will investigate the allegation of parents that the buses have boarded students beyond the limit. DEO said that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. If necessary, we will take action against the school management and the driver."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor