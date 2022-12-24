15-year-old girl gang-raped in Mumbai; three minors among six arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six people, including three minors, in Mumbai. The incident took place on the intervening night of December 22 and 23 in the area falling under NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

Police said a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against the accused. They said three of the accused are minors and have been sent to children's home in the Dongri area.

Three accused before the local court on Friday and have been sent to police custody till December 30.

Police said that the victim and the accused were from the same locality and were known to each other.

( With inputs from ANI )

