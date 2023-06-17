15-yr-old set on fire, succumbs to injuries in hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla; probe on

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 : A 10th-class student was allegedly set on fire by four people after he objected to sexual harassment of his sister by one of the accused, the police said on Friday.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital, police said.

The deceased minor has been identified as Uppalavaripalem Amarnath (15), police said, adding that a manhunt is on to nab all the accused.

"Uppalavaripalem Amarnath (15), a 10th-class student of Cherukupalli Mandal, Rajolu Gram Panchayat, was attacked by four miscreants. After assaulting him, the miscreants sprinkled petrol and lit a fire," said Vakul Jindal, Superintendent of Police (SP), district Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh

In his dying statement, Amarnath told police that he was stopped by one Venki along with three people on his way to a tuition centre.

"After assaulting the victim, the group attempted to set him ablaze," Amarnath told police in his dying statement.

Later, he was rushed to hospital where he died during the treatment, as per police.

During the preliminary inquiry, police said it learnt that the prime suspect had an "affair" with the deceased boy's sister. "This could have led to a fight", the SP said.

The deceased's family alleged that the prime suspect Venki (21) had harassed his sister. "When confronted, an argument broke out leading to a fight between them," the family alleged.

Police said they are verifying the allegations of the family.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police teams have been deployed to nab the accused," Police said.

The body has been shifted for Post-mortem, they said.

"Further investigation is underway," the police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor