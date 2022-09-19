152 dengue cases recorded in month of September in Delhi

National Capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to an MCD data.

So far, 152 dengue cases have been recorded in the month of September itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.

On the other hand, this year has not witnessed any dengue-related death.

Moreover, 92 cases of malaria and 17 cases of chikungunya have been reported.

According to MCD reports, in the month of September, 43 cases of malaria and 3 cases of chikungunya have been reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

