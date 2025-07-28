155 arms, 1652 ammunition seized in five Manipur districts

Imphal, July 28 In another significant breakthrough, the security forces in a joint operation have recovered 155 arms and around 1,652 different types of ammunition in restive Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Recovery of these arms and ammunition was done within two days. Around 728 different types of ammunition and 90 arms were recovered from the five Imphal Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

A senior police official said that security forces comprising Manipur Police, Army, Assam Rifles, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted extensive joint search operations in the hill districts of Manipur in the last few days.

Acting on specific intelligence reports regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of five hill districts -- Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal.

Of the 155 arms recovered, eight are AK series rifles, two are INSAS rifles, four are carbines, one each of Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), M4 rifle and Sniper rifle (with telescope), two 303 rifles, 14 12-bore rifles, eight 9mm pistols, 14 country-made pistols and the remaining different types of weapons. The recovered ammunition includes 39 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 13 hand grenades and 1,600 assorted ammunition.

The security forces also recovered 15 communication sets, four binoculars and a telescope.

An official statement issued from the police headquarters said that these continued intelligence-led operations in the hill districts represent a major accomplishment for the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

The Manipur Police reaffirms its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. Manipur Police urged the people to cooperate with the police authorities, Assam Rifles, Army and other security forces and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, the statement said.

The latest arms recovery is the fifth major success of the security forces within one and a half months.

On July 26, the joint forces recovered 90 arms and around 728 different types of ammunition from the five Imphal Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

On July 15, the security forces in a joint operation recovered 86 arms and around 974 different types of ammunition from Manipur’s five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

On July 4, the security forces in joint operations recovered 203 arms, mostly sophisticated and around 160 different types of ammunition from four hill districts -- Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur.

Earlier on June 14, security forces in joint operations recovered 328 arms and around 9,300 different types of ammunition from five Imphal Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

