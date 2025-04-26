15th Rozgar Mela: New recruits across country celebrate receiving job letters from PM Modi

New Delhi, April 26 Young job-seekers across India expressed their happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to successful candidates during the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

The event, held across 47 locations nationwide, marks a significant step towards the government's promise of generating employment opportunities.

The newly appointed candidates have been recruited into key ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education.

New recruits from Haryana's Gurugram and Panchkula, as well as from Bhopal, Tamil Nadu's Trichy, and Bhubaneswar, were visibly elated after receiving their appointment letters.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the programme held at the Apex Bank Coordination Building.

Addressing the media, Chouhan stated that 200 newly appointed employees in Madhya Pradesh received their appointment letters.

He emphasised, "Today, the country is moving forward in the direction of employment. It is a matter of great pride for the newly appointed young men and women to not only secure employment but also to receive guidance from the Prime Minister."

Many of the newly appointed job seekers conveyed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking to IANS, one of the recipients said, "I am happy that I got this chance after trying for more than three years. I want to thank PM Modi for this opportunity."

Another new recruit, Rajat Sharma, added, "Everyone is happy after getting a job. We are blessed by PM Modi that we received this opportunity. Now, we will work towards fulfilling his vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047."

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, an event was organised at a private hotel in Kajamalai. Union Minister of State Jual Oram participated in the event and handed over appointment letters to 97 individuals selected for various central government positions, including banking roles. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the Rozgar Mela via video conference and delivered a special address to all participants.

Several beneficiaries in Trichy shared their excitement with IANS.

Satish, one of the recipients, said, "I received my appointment letter today. I am very happy. This is truly a great opportunity provided by the Government of India."

Another candidate, Devras Das from West Bengal, shared, "Today, I joined EPFO. I am very happy with this job opportunity."

Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Rozgar Melas were also held in Haryana’s Gurugram and Panchkula.

In Gurugram, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh handed over appointment letters to 147 youths. Singh highlighted that the Central Government had organised employment fairs across 47 cities, distributing appointment letters to 51,000 youths nationwide.

Speaking at a function organised in a private school in Sector 43, Gurugram, Singh said, "The employment fair is a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to provide jobs to 10 lakh youth across the country."

At the start of the event, a minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to those killed in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Following this, Rao Inderjit Singh distributed the appointment letters and congratulated the youth for their future.

Singh emphasised the transparency in the recruitment process, stating, "Today, due to increased transparency in government jobs, capable youth are getting opportunities without any corruption."

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, speaking from Panchkula, echoed similar sentiments.

Meghwal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has institutionalised a transparent employment process. Employment fairs were organised at 47 locations today, with each fair attended by a Union Minister to ensure credibility and inspiration for the youth." He added that more than 51,000 youths received appointment letters, with 56 recipients in Panchkula alone.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, who also attended the Panchkula event, praised the initiative. "Today’s programme was very commendable. Rozgar Mela, organised by the Prime Minister and the Government, has provided jobs to deserving youth across various departments," he said.

"In Panchkula too, 56 youths have been given appointment letters. The government remains committed to organising such programmes in the future."

IANS spoke to several young recipients at the event, who expressed their excitement and gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi.

Amandeep, Riya, Priya Sharma, and Rajni were among those who received their appointment letters. They expressed their eagerness to contribute towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Rozgar Mela was attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra.

Malhotra highlighted the crucial role of youth in nation-building.

"The foundation of any nation's progress and success lies in its youth. When young people actively participate in building the nation, rapid development follows, establishing the country's identity on the global stage," he said.

He also emphasised the achievements of the Modi government, noting, "Under the Modi government, 1.5 times more jobs have been created for the youth, and zero-corruption recruitment practices have been implemented, ensuring that the hard work of deserving candidates is recognised."

Beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar also shared their gratitude.

Sasmit Jena, newly appointed in the Food Corporation of India, said, "After five years of struggle, I have finally secured a government job. I am truly happy and thankful to PM Modi for the motivation and opportunity. His words on public service and contributing to the nation have inspired me deeply."

