16 passengers injured after bus overturns in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 6 At least 16 passengers were injured after a bus overturned in J&K's Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that a bus coming from Arnia to Jammu went out of the driver’s control and overturned after skidding off the road.

"The accident took place in Kalyana area. Locals and police evacuated the injured passengers to hospital," officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor