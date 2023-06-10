"17 women have made allegations against Vairamuthu": Bhuvana Seshan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 : Following numerous allegations against poet and lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy, singer Bhuvana Seshan has also come forward, stating that her sole purpose behind sharing her story is to prevent the dreams of young singers from being shattered.

"Almost 17 women have made allegations against him (poet and lyricist Vairamuthu) but only four of them had the courage to show their faces and say their names, it's that difficult to come out of a harassment situation. The only purpose of sharing my story is that I don't want the dreams of young singers to be crushed. I don't want the same to happen with girls," Singer Bhuvana Seshan said while speaking to ANI.

Her statements came after Vairamuthu was honoured by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu through the Dream House scheme, which aims to recognize renowned writers.

Vairamuthu has previously faced allegations of sexual harassment, including from singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

Bhuvana Seshan commended Sripaada's courage and expressed concern over the difficulties she has faced since speaking out against Vairamuthu.

Bhuvana Seshan also hailed Sripada and said that things for the singer have become more difficult since she came forward against Vairamuthu.

"That girl's (singer Chinmayi Sripada) courage is amazing, she has been continuously abused on social media (for putting allegations against Vairamuthu)... Things have been very difficult for her. This cannot continue, many girls are suffering because of this. No investigation is going to happen, the system will not let that happen," she added.

She also expressed skepticism about the likelihood of any investigation taking place, citing the challenges within the system.

Sripaada, for the past 5 years, has been fighting against the sexual harassment allegations made against lyricist Vairamuthu.

She has called out those who remained silent on the issue, while approximately 17 women have spoken out about alleged harassment by Vairamuthu.

Earlier on May 29, the singer wrote a long tweet addressing the CM and DMK's Kanimozhi explaining how Vairamuthu had silenced many women using his political connections.

She also mentioned that the rules should be the same for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan, who had allegedly sexually harassed seven women wrestlers.

"The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan. Our Champion wrestlers and the Country's pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan 17+ women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, and others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose (sic)," she tweeted.

Adding further, she wrote, "Please do the needful so that across Tamilnadu workplaces can be safer. I speak as someone who has been ostracised by my own industry because people are too scared to speak against the Poet because of his political connections (sic)."

She further claimed that Vairamuthu's son and his family were already aware of his father's behaviour several years ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor