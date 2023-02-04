173 roads still shut in J-K; light rain, snow forecast in north Kashmir

A total of 173 roads including three National Highways are still shut following snowfall and avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Saturday morning informed that traffic was plying smoothly on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas the Mughal road and SSG road are closed.

According to the MeT department, mainly dry weather has been forecast for the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain and snow at one or two places in northern Kashmir.

Another weak western disturbance is expected from tomorrow night which may bring a fresh spell of rain or snow, according to the MeT department.

Srinagar, Gulmarg and neighbouring areas have been over the past few days have been covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.

The local people also claimed that the air traffic has also been impacted due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar.

The Ramban administration on Wednesday advised commuters using the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to follow a traffic advisory after shooting stones blocked both sides of the road.

"A major slide has occurred near Rampadi, Banihal, on National Highway-44. People are advised to follow the @Traffic_hqrs advisory," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia tweeted.

Big boulders of stones were seen midway, hampering traffic.

Earlier on Monday, the highway was blocked due to heavy rains and shooting stones at Panthyal in the Ramban district.

"Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable," Ramban Deputy Commissioner had tweeted on Monday.

Heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions on Monday forced the University of Kashmir to postpone all postgraduate, engineering and other examinations scheduled on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

