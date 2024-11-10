17,607 trees were cut for construction of the Kanwar Marg, notes NGT

New Delhi, Nov 10 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has noted that as many as 17,607 trees were cut on account of the construction of the Kanwar Marg along the Upper Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench, presided over by Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava (retd), was examining the issue of the felling of trees in the process of construction of the 111-km-long Kanwar Marg from Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttarakhand border along the Upper Ganga canal.

It ordered the UP government to clarify if the number of trees to be cut had been calculated strictly in accordance with the provisions of The UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976 after it was pointed out now it had been decided to cut only 33,776 trees against the permission granted to fell 1,12,722 trees.

The NGT also asked the state government to "clarify if the plants, trees, bushes, etc. being cut in the construction of the road and not counted in 33,766 trees, fall within the definition of tree under the UP Tree Protection Act", apart from ordering the state government to file an affidavit "clearly stating the number of trees that will be cut in the course of construction of the Kawar Marg under consideration".

The NGT had ordered the formation of a high-powered joint committee to ascertain the extent of environmental damage caused or may be caused on account of the Kanwar Marg construction.

The panel comprising the Director, Forest Survey of India, a senior scientist of at least Joint Secretary rank, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, and the Meerut District Magistrate, was asked to ascertain allegations in respect of illegal felling of trees, if an alternate route exists and if without unnecessary felling of trees, some solution can be found. It had ordered the state authorities to ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place beyond the permitted 15/20 meters width of the proposed road.

In its latest order, the green tribunal has ordered the joint committee to complete the exercise as directed expeditiously and submit the final report without any delay, considering the fact that the seriousness of the issue relating to a public project.

Taking cognisance of the allegations that trees were felled much beyond the permitted width, the NGT had earlier directed the Survey of India to file the satellite image of the stretch under consideration showing the extent of trees which have been cut on both sides of the canal. When its order was not complied with, in a hearing held on August 9, the NGT ordered to implead Survey of India as a respondent party and directed the Surveyor General to remain present virtually on the next date of hearing explaining the reason for non-compliance with its orders.

The green tribunal had also imposed a cost of Re 1 on the Surveyor General of India for not complying with its orders.

"Though we were prompted to take strict action against him, at this stage we have restrained ourselves expecting that a high officer like Surveyor General, Survey of India will have some regard to the orders of the Courts and Tribunals," the NGT had said.

